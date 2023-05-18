boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of BOO stock traded up GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 44.43 ($0.56). 10,799,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,186. The firm has a market cap of £564.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.62.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

