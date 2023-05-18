boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of BOO stock traded up GBX 2.69 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.09 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 13,310,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,868. The firm has a market cap of £559.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

