Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAM opened at $322.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.45 and its 200-day moving average is $343.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,680,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

