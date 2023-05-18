Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.34% of Boston Properties worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

