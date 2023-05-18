Bracebridge Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SZZL remained flat at $10.73 on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,536. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

