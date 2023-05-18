Bradley Sitko Purchases 2,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.
XOMA Trading Up 0.3 %
XOMA stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $25.84.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
