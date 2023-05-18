Bradley Sitko Purchases 2,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

XOMA Trading Up 0.3 %

XOMA stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

XOMA Announces Dividend

XOMA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

