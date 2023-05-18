Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE BRC opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Brady has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after buying an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brady by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

