Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,166 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Isabelle Winkles sold 600 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $20,130.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

