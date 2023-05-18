Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Braze Stock Up 1.6 %

BRZE stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,534 shares of company stock worth $3,010,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Braze by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

