Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,170 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
BJRI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 364,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,105. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.94.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.