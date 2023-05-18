Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,170 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 364,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,105. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

