Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,379 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.