Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.86. 700,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

