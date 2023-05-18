Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,272 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 841,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 105,430 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,009,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $9,938,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,111 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

