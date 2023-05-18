Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $24.25

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Certara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Certara Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $2,518,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $5,174,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $11,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.