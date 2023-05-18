Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $50.33

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE EPR opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

