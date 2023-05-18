Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $45.80

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Essent Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

