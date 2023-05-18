Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $47.36

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Towle & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $23,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $23,634,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.