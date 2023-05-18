Brokers Set Expectations for Nutex Health Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Nutex Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Nutex Health Stock Down 4.5 %

Nutex Health stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

