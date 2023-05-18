Brokers Set Expectations for Nutex Health Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Nutex Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Nutex Health Stock Down 4.5 %
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.