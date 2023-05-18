Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 11535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$193.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.43.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

