Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

