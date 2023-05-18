Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.