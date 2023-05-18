Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE LEO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.