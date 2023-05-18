Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

