Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $116,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.