Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $159,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.