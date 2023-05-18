Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.