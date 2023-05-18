Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $167,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

CNQ opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

