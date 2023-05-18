Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,000 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

NYSE INSW opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.02%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

International Seaways Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

