Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 358 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

