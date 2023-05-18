Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 402 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

