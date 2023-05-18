Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 484 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $334.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

