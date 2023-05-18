Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

