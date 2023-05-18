BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 101000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

