Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Burford Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
BUR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,322. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -114.58. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
