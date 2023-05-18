Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

BUR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,322. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -114.58. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.