Cameron Deatsch Sells 1,265 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $180,287.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,685,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

