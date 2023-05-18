Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE CM traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, hitting C$56.34. 615,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,332. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7389706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

