Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. 647,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,236. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

