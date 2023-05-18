Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NYSE CP traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. 647,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,236. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

