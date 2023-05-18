Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Up 7.2 %

CSIQ stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.