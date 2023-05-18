Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,617 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.