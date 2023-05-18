Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
