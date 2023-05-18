Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

