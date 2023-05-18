Caroline J. Tsay Sells 651 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $192.92 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

