Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.04% of Casella Waste Systems worth $42,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

