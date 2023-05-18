Castleark Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 113,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock valued at $8,578,097. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

