Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PROS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

