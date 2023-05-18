Castleark Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.16%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

