Castleark Management LLC Takes $514,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total value of $1,974,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,379 shares of company stock worth $47,593,837. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

