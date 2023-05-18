Castleark Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,276 shares of company stock valued at $26,824,939 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.6 %

PCTY stock opened at $170.78 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

