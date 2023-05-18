CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 10,000 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.9 %

CBZ stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBIZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 377,455 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 26.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

