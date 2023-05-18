Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 3,766.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,845,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $903,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

