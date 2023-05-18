Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.89

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.89 and last traded at $135.15, with a volume of 395998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.13.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

